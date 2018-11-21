Tony Gonzalez and Ed Reed highlight 2019 NFL Hall of Fame semifinalists

One of the best tight ends of all time is getting his first shot at the NFL Hall of Fame. Kansas City Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez is among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’ll be joined by Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed and Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey, among others.

Bailey, Gonzalez and Reed all made the list during their first year of eligibility. They are joined by Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas and Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores. Both Thomas and Flores have been eligible for the Hall of Fame in previous years. This is the first time they’ve made it to the semifinals.

Other prominent names on the list include Jimmy Johnson, Don Coryell, Torry Holt and Hines Ward.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Class of 2019 revealed #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/S4nrIJ88f5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 21, 2018





The list of 25 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 names on Jan. 3. Once that happens, no more than five of the finalists from the Modern-Era will be eligible to be inducted in 2019.

The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced the day before Super Bowl LIII.

Tony Gonzalez will have a shot at making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

