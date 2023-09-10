Tony Garcia's AP poll ballot: With road win over Bama, Texas sure seems back

It's hard not to wonder − did Alabama's future head coach just out-coach its current head coach, the best to ever do it?

It sure seemed that way as Steve Sarkisian's Texas squad, led by a career night from Quinn Ewers, went into Tuscaloosa and came out 34-24 winners, the first team to beat Nick Saban in a true road game by double digits in NEARLY 20 YEARS!

It had never happened since Saban's been at Alabama. The last time it did?

Florida's 19-7 win over LSU on Oct. 11, 2003, when 'Where is the Love' by the Blacked Eyed Peas and Nelly's 'Shake Ya Tailfeather' topped the charts. However, if history is to repeat itself, it would teach us not to count out Saban's squad in this spot − the Tigers went on to beat Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl and claim the BCS National Championship.

But enough about Saban, this is about Texas and it's five plays that went for more than 30 yards in the second half to leave no doubt about this game. Three different receivers − Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders − had either 100 yards receiving or 75 yards and a touchdown as Ewers picked apart the Tide secondary.

Ewers completed 24 of 38 passes for 349 yards (the second most in his career) and three touchdowns and threw himself near the front of the ultra, super-duper, way-too-early, Heisman talk. The Longhorns are my most notable riser, all the way up to No. 4 in the rankings.

Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, No. 2 Michigan football went up 35-0 mid-way through the third quarter before it took its foot off the gas in a 35-7 win over UNLV. J.J. McCarthy completed 22 of 25 throws for 278 yards and two scores, both of which went to Roman Wilson, who now has all five of U-M's touchdown receptions this year.

Blake Corum tallied more than 100 all-purpose yards, ran 15 ties for 80 yards and two scores, and hauled in two passes for 23 yards, but the run game is far from where it was at this time last year.

The defense, which lost its shutout as time expired last week, gave up its only points of the game with 2:43 to play. In the first three quarters, with the two-deep on the field, the Wolverines were dominant. U-M's pass rush racked up five sacks in UNLV's first 20 offensive plays and allowed just six rushing yards in that time.

Elsewhere, like Michigan, No. 1 Georgia handled an over-matched foe with ease, but man, No. 3 Florida State once again looked like the most talented team in the country. As their resume gets longer this year and preseason perceptions fade, they should fare well.

At this point, it's still a (tough) balancing act.

No. 5 Ohio State's offense looked much better against a non-Big Ten defense as it finds its footing, while No. 6 USC started off its final Pac-12 season with a rout of Stanford and No. 7 Penn State continues to show it will very much factor in the Big Ten East race with a 63-7 drubbing of Delaware.

Notre Dame, which played Week 0 and is now 3-0, leaps into the top 8 as Sam Hartman cemented for me that he is the real deal. The Wake Forest transfer now has 10 touchdowns and no picks − he threw for four scores Saturday as ND beat NC State on the road by 21 points.

However, have you seen that schedule? After a cupcake in Central Michigan this week, it ramps up in a major way. Home vs. top-5 Ohio State, at No. 17 Duke, at Louisville, No. 6 USC at home, Pittsburgh at home, and then at No. 25 Clemson in Death Valley.

Washington, which looks like it could finish with a top five offense in the nation, slides to No. 9 ahead of a date with Michigan State in East Lansing that is now circled for reasons unrelated to football entirely.

To round out the top 10, Utah, which for about 58 minutes played the part of many west coast teams who head east, but the Utes mounted the grittiest win of the week. Down by seven with two minutes left, Utah tied it up with 1:59 to play, before they came away with an interception and game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds to play and steal a win from Baylor in Waco.

In case there wasn't a clear theme in these rankings − FSU, Texas, Notre Dame, Utah (and Oregon at No. 11) − survive a test on the road, get rewarded.

My Top 25 ballot

Georgia Michigan Florida State Texas Ohio State USC Penn State Notre Dame Washington Utah Alabama LSU Oregon Oregon State Tennessee Kansas State Duke North Carolina Oklahoma Colorado UCLA Ole Miss Iowa Clemson Mississippi State

