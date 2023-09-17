Tony Garcia's AP Ballot: College football powerhouses 'survive and advance' in Week 3

The phrase "survive and advance" is most commonly associated, in sports, with March Madness.

However, since the advent of the College Football Playoff, it's become a common mentality in the FBS, as teams try to find any way to keep their path to the national semifinal alive. It was perfectly exemplified in Week 3; the final Saturday of non-conference cupcake season that didn't have a single matchup of ranked opponents.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders reacts during a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

It was supposed to be a ho-hum Saturday, but instead, there were fireworks. Some were so bright we nearly needed to reach for our sunglasses. Right, Colorado?

Without question, that was the game of the weekend, as rival Colorado State came to town as three-touchdown underdogs, only for the Buffs to be down by 11 in the fourth quarter and rally to win 43-35, in 2OT.

The college football world has fixated on what's happening in Boulder for weeks, with coach Deion Sanders leading the hype train. Good for the Buffaloes, who have ridden the wave of momentum as they should. Both FOX Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College Gameday were in town, while Lil Wayne led the team onto the field and NBA stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry were on hand.

The town has seemingly lost cabin pressure, and the realities of the Buffs' roster means it's bound to slow down at some point. But had it happened like this? For those who missed it, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell appeared to take a shot at Sanders in an interview earlier in the week when he said his mother raised him to take off his hat and sunglasses when he was speaking with adults; Sanders' trademark look.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The man known as 'Primetime' responded by saying CSU made it 'personal' as he handed out sunglasses to not only his entire team, but also to some national sports media personalities as he made the rounds. It was close, but Colorado survived and advanced, thanks in large part to Deion's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 38 of 47 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

There were nearly a host of other upsets, as well.

Top-ranked Georgia found itself down by double digits at the half, before an impressive final 30 minutes led to a sound victory over South Carolina.

No. 2 Michigan never faced real danger as it won 31-6, but anybody who watched the game knows it was far from clean. The Wolverines had four turnovers, including three from quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who entered the game leading the nation in completion percentage (87.3%). While U-M's defense continues to look championship caliber − the first unit has been responsible for allowing just three points through three games − Saturday, interim coach Sherrone Moore said it's now on the other units to catch up.

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball during the second half of Michigan's 31-6 win on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Third-ranked Florida State looked like it was going to cruise to victory, up three scores in the fourth, then gave up 19 quick points. If it wasn't for Boston College's program-record 18th (!) penalty, the Eagles would've got the ball back with a chance to win, late.

In a classic letdown spot, the newly-anointed Texas was tied with Wyoming in the fourth quarter, before it pulled away with three touchdowns in four minutes. See a trend? While style points are important − and certainly Ohio State gets some for its 63-10 thrashing of Western Kentucky − there's only one thing that truly matters. Winning.

It's something Kansas State wasn't able to do, as Missouri drained a crushing 61-yard field goal as time expired in a 30-27 upset. Tennessee couldn't do it, either. After scoring an early touchdown, the Volunteers gave up 26 unanswered as the SEC, for the first time in a long time, appears to be a bit down. Speaking of which, did you see Alabama struggle with South Florida?

That's what happens in true road games. With league play coming up, oh boy, get ready for the chaos.

A few other thoughts about what stood out.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium, Sept. 16, 2023.

Washington's offense is an absolute juggernaut, and no fanbase in America will be happier to see a collegiate player leave than MSU's knowing it never again has to get torched by Michael Penix. LSU will factor into the national championship race before the season all is said and done, because Mississippi State isn't nearly as bad as the 41-14 beatdown it just suffered. Once again, it feels like time to jump on the Oregon bandwagon because of the ceiling, but it's probably because Bo Nix played at home. It's not college basketball season yet, however, Duke and North Carolina are both deservedly in the spotlight. The Blue Devils have waltzed to three straight wins, while Drake Maye threw for more than 400 yards (but two picks) as he tries to earn himself the No. 1 spot in 2024 NFL Draft.

My Top 25 Ballot

Georgia Michigan Florida State Texas Ohio State USC Penn State Washington Notre Dame LSU Oregon Oregon State Alabama Duke North Carolina Oklahoma Colorado UCLA Ole Miss Miami Clemson Washington State Kansas State Tennessee Fresno State

