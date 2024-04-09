Tony Finau takes aim at first major championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s Tony Finau has played well at the Masters over the years. He loves the storied tradition, and he loves the course.

“Yeah, I love I love Augusta National,” Finau said. “It’s a golf course when I first played it and got on grounds, it’s just one of those places that give you almost like a holy spiritual experience. It really is like one of the holy grails of golf, and so I feel that every time I’m there, it’s just a special, special feeling I’ll never take for granted.”

While Finau is looking for his first PGA victory in a year, he has played well in the previous six Masters. Finau has three top ten finishes, and has never missed the cut.

“Having that much experience, I know it’s going to pay off at some point in a big way,” said Finau, who finished tied for second in his last outing at the Houston Open. “I always like the way it looks. I’m very visual player, very visual person when I play the game. So a big part of that is just how the golf course sets up to my eye. So a lot of my strengths, I think, just match Augusta National.”

Finau has won six times on the PGA Tour, and he’s regarded as one of the top players in the game. But the one thing missing on his resume, is a win in a major championship.

“I’m at a point in my career where I’ve done a lot of cool things, won some cool tournaments, played in a lot of the international team events, which has just been incredible,” Finau said. “The one thing that I feel like my career is lacking is winning a major championship, and multiple [majors]. I’ve got my eye to win more than just one, and I still have plenty of time. I feel like I’m still young. For me, the time is now, and it would mean everything to my career to win the Masters.”

