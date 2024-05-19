Tony Finau slides 2 spots down the leaderboard on day 3 of the PGA Championship

Tony Finau reacts to his shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. | Sue Ogrocki

Tony Finau was two-under par on day three of the PGA Championship, but that wasn’t enough to move him up the leaderboard.

Instead, he slid two spots down into a tie for 10th place, as others made big jumps on moving day.

Finau’s day started out badly with a bogey, but he turned things around quickly with a birdie on the second hole.

He ended up even after the first nine holes, after adding another bogey and birdie to his scorecard.

The back nine looked promising when he birdied holes 10, 11 and 12, but he ended up having two more bogeys (and one more birdie) before day three was said and done.

Finau is five strokes back from the leaders heading into the fourth and final day of the tournament.

Here are five other takeaways from day three of the PGA Championship: