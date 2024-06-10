Tony Finau’s religion and family were in the spotlight during his latest on-course interview

Tony Finau watches his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. | Sue Ogrocki

In the midst of sharing footage of top drives and putts from the Memorial Tournament on its social media accounts over the weekend, the PGA Tour promoted a special video interview with Utah’s Tony Finau.

In it, Finau talks about honoring his mom’s memory over Memorial Day weekend and baptizing his son, noting that it was great to spend time with so many of his loved ones.

“It was just great vibes all around,” he said.

A special week for the Finau family ❤️

@TonyFinauGolf and 30 of his family members gathered to celebrate the life of his late mother in Utah and baptize his son. pic.twitter.com/shlsagY6jr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2024

Tony Finau’s mom

Finau, who is from Utah, lost his mother in 2011. Vena Finau died in a car accident in Nevada, as KSL reported at the time.

Throughout his career, Tony Finau has been open about his close relationship with his mom and his family’s efforts to honor her memory.

In 2020, he worked with the PGA Tour on an animated video about Vena, which was released on Mother’s Day. It features the story of her skipping a meal to ensure that he had enough resources to keep playing golf, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

“On this Mother’s Day, I’m grateful for my mom, the sacrifices she made and everything she’s done for me in my life,” Finau says in the animated video.

On this Mother’s Day, I honor my mom and all the sacrifices she made so that my dreams could come true. I love you and I miss you, Mom. pic.twitter.com/kPX30tBh4I — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) May 10, 2020

In this weekend’s interview, which was conducted by CBS as part of its coverage of the Memorial Tournament, Finau described visiting her grave at a cemetery in Lehi, Utah, with his dad, all of his siblings and all of their kids.

“We had over 30 of us,” he said, noting that they had a picnic and played football.

“It was just an overall great time to reminisce about the wonderful mom we had,” Finau added.

In the full version of the interview at the Memorial Tournament, with was shared by CBS’ golf coverage team, Finau confirmed that he still wears green on Sundays to honor his mother. Green was her favorite color.

“You’ll see me in green loud and proud,” he said.

Tony Finau joins us mic'd up from the @MemorialGolf 🎤 pic.twitter.com/U8oOszmwsx — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) June 8, 2024

Tony Finau religion

Finau didn’t go into detail about his son’s baptism during the interview with CBS.

He shared more about it in an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, June 3.

“Happy Monday! With the birth of a new week i was reminded how precious rebirth is over the weekend. My son Sage was baptized with his cousin Keisen and confirmed a member of (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints),” Finau wrote.

As the post makes clear, Finau and his family are Latter-day Saints. He baptized his son himself.

“I’m so thankful for his example to me. I’m grateful he asked me to participate and perform these sacred experiences with him,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tony Finau results

Finau finished tied for eighth at the Memorial Tournament, seven back of the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

It was his third top-10 finish of 2024. His best finish so far this year was second place at the Houston Open in March.

Finau will next play at this week’s U.S. Open, which is the third of the season’s four major tournaments.

Finau has 45-1 odds to win the 2024 U.S. Open, according to CBS Sports.

He finished in a tie for 18th place at May’s PGA Championship, as the Deseret News previously reported.