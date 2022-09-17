Tony Finau nearly shoots 57 on 8,100-yard course in 'video game' round

Less than a week from the Presidents Cup, Tony Finau appears to be in mid-season form — or maybe even better.

In a casual round Friday at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Painted Valley Golf Course in Park City, Utah, Finau shot a course-record 60 on the 8,100-yard layout.

Even though Finau is one of the PGA Tour's most modest players, the 33-year-old four-time Tour winner had a humble brag for his most recent feat.

"Video game golf yesterday @promontoryclub Nicklaus course," Finau posted on Instagram. "60 from the back tees is silly if I must say myself."

Afterward, a shot-by-shot video of Finau's round was posted on TeamFinau's Instagram. In the video, you'll see that his 60 easily could have been even lower.

During his round, he had three lip-outs. Finau headed to the final hole with a chance at 59 after birding the par-5 17th. His mid-range putt for 59 fell left of the hole, and he'd tap in for a 60.

Though this round didn't come on the PGA Tour, it should serve as the perfect confidence booster for next week's Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, where Finau will tee it up for Team USA.