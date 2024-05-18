Tony Finau enjoys another solid outing at day two of the PGA Championship

Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. | Jeff Roberson

Amid one of golf’s craziest days in recent memory, Tony Finau continued to impress in the PGA Championship’s second round.

The Salt Lake City native shot a 2-under-par 69 in Friday’s action, now currently locked in a three-way tie for eighth place at a 8-under 134 after two days of play at Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club.

Finau had ended day one with an excellent 6-under-par score and in second place.

For the second day in a row, Finau both notched six birdies and avoided a single bogey. He was one of five golfers out of the 155-man field to boast a bogey-less effort Friday, marking just his fifth bogey-free major championship performance.

Finau — along with Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat — is just four strokes behind current leader Xander Schauffele in the standings.

Though he has six PGA Tour victories under his belt, Finau has yet to win a major championship in his career. It will take a ridiculous final two rounds in order for Finau to surpass heavyweights Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler to finally get over the hump.

“I’m at a point in my career where I’ve done a lot of cool things, won some cool tournaments, played in a lot of the international team events, which has just been incredible,” Finau told ABC4 sportscaster Wes Ruff in April. “The one thing that I feel like my career is lacking is winning a major championship, and multiple (majors). I’ve got my eye to win more than just one, and I still have plenty of time. I feel like I’m still young. For me, the time is now, and it would mean everything to my career.”