Tony’s Take: Everything will be alright, Buffs fans

Amid decommitments, players entering the transfer portal and coaches leaving, some Colorado football fans are on edge early this offseason. However, it all comes down to one question for those feeling apprehensive: Do you still believe?

We are just past the one-year mark of Deion Sanders being named head coach and CU is in a much better position now than it was in 2022. The foundation that Sanders and his staff have built is much stronger than what he inherited, and we are just getting into the roster-building portion of the offseason.

As our friend Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs pointed out, it took Coach Prime some time to start his roster construction last year:

Okay let’s put things in perspective. This time last year the Buffs had only had Coach Prime as head coach for two days. Colorado didn’t even have their defensive line coach until January 27th. Dylan Edwards didn’t even flip to CU until December 10th. Colorado didn’t get… https://t.co/TPPGkeHZim — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 5, 2023

We’re about two weeks from the early signing period beginning on Dec. 20. If your X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline looks anything like mine, you have seen a constant stream of transfer portal players announcing offers from Colorado. The Buffs will land some of those names and others will get away, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up on Sanders.

The culture has changed at CU and the wins will follow. As Aaron Rodgers once said, fans need to R-E-L-A-X and trust that Coach Prime, his staff and athletic director Rick George will bring a winning team to Folsom Field.

