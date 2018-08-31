Tony Dungy thinks someone needs to tell Jalen Ramsey to dial it down

As Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues to say anything he wants to say about any (and seemingly every) player in the NFL, a Hall of Fame head coach has some free advice regarding the advice someone should be giving Ramsey.

“I hope one of Jalen Ramsey’s coaches or teammates tells him that he is a player and not a broadcaster at this point in his career,” Dungy said on Twitter in the aftermath of Ramsey’s latest critique of rival players to ESPN The Magazine. “He’s a great player. He needs to concentrate on his job and leave the analysis of other players to the media.”

Although it’s great to have a guy who is so willing to play the role of wrestling heel, Dungy is right. The negative comments about other players won’t make them any less motivated when facing the Jaguars, and what does Ramsey really gain from it? More importantly, what does his team gain from it?

Ramsey ultimately answers to an executive who quite possibly will land in the Hall of Fame, eventually. And if Tom Coughlin hasn’t already told Ramsey to zip it, Coughlin likely soon will.

The real question is this: If/when Coughlin tells Ramsey to zip it, how will Ramsey respond?