Tony Dungy shows 'ultimate respect' for former rival Tom Brady

Tony Dungy tweets photo with Tom Brady: 'Nothing but class' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady spent the weekend in enemy territory, celebrating the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of longtime rival Peyton Manning.

The former New England Patriots quarterback flew from Tampa Bay to Canton, Ohio to support the quarterback he battled with for 15 years. Brady sat in Manning's section and was booed during the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB's speech. It was all in good fun though, as Manning made sure to let Brady know his attendance "means a lot."

Manning wasn't the only archnemesis to catch up with Brady in Canton. Tony Dungy, head coach of Manning's Colts from 2002-08, met up with Brady after Manning's Hall of Fame party and had nothing but praise for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"Another player I caught up with last night at Peyton’s HOF party—Tom Brady. Nothing but class! Taking a day to leave training camp to be there shows the love and respect they have for each other. We were competitors on the field but I have ultimate respect for Tom as well!" Dungy wrote.

Another player I caught up with last night at Peyton’s HOF party—Tom Brady. Nothing but class! Taking a day to leave training camp to be there shows the love and respect they have for each other. We were competitors on the field but I have ultimate respect for Tom as well! pic.twitter.com/nZgnFWB42R — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 9, 2021

Looks like there are no hard feelings after Dungy ranked Brady as the sixth-toughest QB to coach against.

During Dungy's time with the Colts, Brady and the Patriots were 5-3 against Indianapolis with a 2-1 advantage in the playoffs.