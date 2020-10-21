Tony Dungy says Bears QB Nick Foles is built for Chicago

For a few years now, Tony Dungy has been one of Nick Foles’ biggest supporters. He has defended Foles on many occasions, and he was one of the only people who believed in Foles’ chances in Super Bowl 52. On the Rich Eisen Show, Dungy said he believes the Bears are legit title contenders with Foles as their quarterback.

Dungy mentioned how well the Bears defense has played these past few weeks, along with the quarterback play of Foles. Dungy, along with many Bears’ fans is a believer in Foles. Here’s what he had to say:

In 2018, they played tremoundous defense, got the takeaways, they ran the ball well, Mitch Trubisky made enough plays. They’ve got the right kind of quarterback to play this style – the NFC is not super loaded, I think they can get going and they’re going to believe in Nick Foles. He’s going to make just enough throws in those critical situations – I would look out for Chicago.

Dungy believes Foles has that thick skin that is needed to play quarterback in Chicago. Of course, that is something that Foles has learned from his days in Philadelphia. If anyone is tougher on quarterbacks, it’s Eagles fans.

So, are the Bears real enough to make an impact in the NFC? Are they title contenders? I think so – if they avoid playing the Seahawks in the playoffs and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. If they can avoid those two teams, they’ll have a heck of a chance to do something special this season.

Even though the Vikings gave Russell Wilson a scare, with him having his worst quarterback rating of the season (100.7), the Seahawks will be a hard team to stop. The way Wilson has been playing would be tough for even the Bears’ defense to stop.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are loaded. They’ve just added an extra weapon with running back Le’Veon Bell, which will drastically boost their running offense. Just looking back at the Chiefs last year in the playoffs, they proved that no lead was safe against them, coming back in all three playoff games, down double digits. They might be better this season than they were last.

Chicago has a special team, but it would be very tough to get past the Seahawks and the Chiefs.

Of course, don’t discount the Packers, as well. We’ve seen what a good defense does to their passing game, but, the Bears always seem to struggle against them. All three of those teams could be the only thing standing in the way of a Super Bowl in Chicago.