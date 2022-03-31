Tony Dungy praises former Michigan football receiver

Tony Dungy may only have one Super Bowl win as a head coach, but the former Michigan native is one of the greatest coaches of all time at the NFL level.

Dungy played collegiate ball at Minnesota, but grew up not far away from The Big House, hailing from Jackson, Michigan. And playing as a safety for the Gophers — though the two didn’t play at the same time — he has a little familiarity with a certain Wolverines wide receiver.

Twitter personality Big Game Boomer is known for putting together ‘best of’ lists, usually featuring current teams. But the account delved into college football history, naming the best 100 college football wide receivers. Of them, three former Michigan players were listed, with Desmond Howard and Braylon Edwards both making the top 10. However, former standout Anthony Carter came in at No. 33 overall, and that has Dungy hot and bothered.

The famed coach defended the former Wolverines receiver, noting that if he played in a more modern era, he’d get the recognition he deserves.

You must not have seen Anthony Carter live—only on cloudy, distorted VHS tape. Otherwise he’d be in your top 10😀 https://t.co/CB8OxcgFUf — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) March 30, 2022

That’s pretty huge praise from a coach that only had two years with Carter on the same team — Dungy was the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator for two seasons that Carter was a receiver at the NFL franchise. But it also speaks to the greatness of the star wideout who once wore a winged helmet — especially considering there are 99 other names that Dungy could have mentioned, let alone those who weren’t.