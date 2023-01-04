Tony Dungy jokingly blames church chaplain for kicking to Hester

Dungy jokingly blames chaplain for kicking to Hester originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy answered the million-dollar question from Super Bowl XLI:

Why did they kick the opening kickoff to Devin Hester?

"For 10 days, we talked about never letting him touch the ball," Dungy said on Football Night in Chicago on NBC Sports Chicago. "We practiced all week up in Indianapolis. Squib kicking, kick it to the corner, punting out of bounds. He's not gonna touch the ball."

"The Saturday before the game we have a chapel service. And the chaplain talks about David and Goliath. And he says, 'The reason that David handled Goliath was that he wasn't afraid. Everybody else was afraid. They ran away from Goliath. David ran straight at him.'"

"After 14 days of 'We're not going to let Devin Hester touch the ball,' I started thinking 'Are we afraid of Devin Hester? Maybe we need to be like David. Maybe we just need to go right at him.'

"So I told the team after the chapel service, if we lose the toss, you know what? We're kicking off. We're kicking right down the middle. We're gonna pound him. And when he falls like Goliath, the game will be over."

Wrong choice.

"We lose the toss, we kickoff right down the middle to him. Twelve seconds later, he's in the other endzone. The whole sideline is looking at me like 'What is wrong with him?'"

Hester returned the kick 92 yards to start the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and give the NFL one of its most iconic moments in history.

In that season, also his inaugural season in the NFL, Hester returned 20 kicks for 528 yards and three kick return touchdowns. He also returned an NFL-leading 47 punts for 600 yards and three touchdowns.

The Colts would go on to defeat the Bears in the Super Bowl, 29-17, on the back of Peyton Manning, who threw for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Dungy would earn his first Super Bowl ring as a head coach; but, not before he committed one of the funniest blunders in Super Bowl history.

"I blame it on the chaplain," Dungy said.

