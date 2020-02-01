Tony Dungy explains why he's impressed by 49ers' defensive personnel

NBC Sports NFL analyst Tony Dungy has a unique relationship with 49ers general manager John Lynch. Dungy coached the former All-Pro safety while both were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996 through 2001.

When it comes to the roster that Lynch has put together in his post-playing career pursuits at the helm of the Niners, Dungy is nothing short of impressed.

"This defense from San Francisco," Dungy said to NBC Sports Bay Area while on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. "They're fast, they're aggressive, they play smart, and upfront, I don't think Patrick (Mahomes) is gonna have all the time to sit back there and create like he has in the last two playoff games."

Sunday's game truly epitomizes the old adage of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. The Chiefs offense, led by 2018's NFL MVP Mahomes, has scored 86 points through two playoff games and is firing on all cylinders.

San Francisco's defense, meanwhile, has allowed just 30 points and an astonishing 83 total rushing yards through two postseason victories.

We'll find out Sunday when both teams take the field at Hard Rock Stadium, with a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

