Tony Dungy explains his 'lone wolf' 49ers pick vs. Rams after SF's win

Coach knows best.

Only one person on NBC's "Football Night in America" crew picked the 49ers to beat the Rams on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. That prediction came from none other than Tony Dungy. The 49ers took notice, too, after upsetting the Rams 24-16.

Dungy believed the 49ers would step up to challenge and prove they're still contenders in the wide open NFC. He also thought coach Kyle Shanahan called an "outstanding game" on offense.

I thought the 49ers would come out with energy and show their championship heart tonight. Kyle Shanahan called an outstanding game tonight and got back to their roots of running the football. Congratulations to the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/ruLyh0uwF8 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 19, 2020

NARRATOR: Coach was right. https://t.co/GahDTIPBCg — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 19, 2020

Dungy also coached 49ers general manager John Lynch for six seasons on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lynch went to three Pro Bowls under Dungy and was a two-time All-Pro safety. He also knows to pay his respects when coach is right.

Shanahan drew up a masterclass on offense, constantly putting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in place to succeed after a disappointing performance the week prior. Garoppolo completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 268 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The 49ers ran 13 more plays than the Rams and had 79 more total yards. They also held the ball for 15 more minutes.

The 49ers desperately needed a win to improve to 3-3, and Dungy clearly knew that was about to happen. Coach truly knows best.

