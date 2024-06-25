Tony’s Take: Deion Sanders isn’t leaving Colorado anytime soon

At least recently, national analysts and rival fanbases have frequently tempered the excitement of the Colorado football faithful by claiming Boulder is merely a stepping stone for head coach Deion Sanders.

However, I believe it’s time to start listening to Sanders’ repeated pledges of loyalty. Coach Prime isn’t leaving the Buffs anytime soon.

After years of fading from the spotlight, the Buffs have become relevant again with Sanders at the helm. Every step of the way, he has professed his love for the city, the mountains, the program and what his coaching staff is building.

In a recent interview, former Colorado quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt asked Sanders about his loyalty to the Buffs:

“Let me start by saying I’m a leader of men, not a follower of men,” Sanders said. “I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons, I don’t follow my sons. My sons, Travis (Hunter) included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I’m not following them to the NFL. I pave the way for my babies. They’re not paving the way from me. I plan on being here and being dominant here because they are establishing something that we’re going to continue to build on for years to come”

