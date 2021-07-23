Tony DeAngelo waived by Rangers for buyout purposes

The Rangers have announced they have placed Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract. The 25-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, $9.6M contract in October.

DeAngelo last played for the Rangers on Jan. 30 and was waived the following day. He reportedly got into an altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and after clearing waivers then-general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo would not play for the team again.

After scoring 15 goals and recording 53 points in 2019-20, DeAngelo struggled at the start of the 2020-21 season and finished with a single assist in six games.

“This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing,” said then-Rangers head coach David Quinn. “This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out.”

The buyout is for one-third of the remaining contract because DeAngelo is 25 or younger. Once he clears waivers, he will be an unrestricted free agent. He would have been a restricted free agent upon the expiration of this contract.

The Rangers will pay DeAngelo $883,334 in each of the next two seasons while carrying cap hits of $383,334 in 2021-22 and $883,334 in 2022-23, per Cap Friendly.

This first NHL buyout window will close on July 27.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

