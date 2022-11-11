Tony’s Take: Colorado vs. USC score prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes’ schedule gauntlet continues this week with another opponent from the upper echelon of the Pac-12. The Southern Cal Trojans are a mainstay in the conference title picture and a team that the Buffs have never bested. Colorado is 0-15 all-time against USC and after this Saturday, it will very likely be 0-16.

Even with injury issues, USC has explosive weapons on the offensive side of the ball and a defense that has stressed opposing offenses into a bunch of sacks and interceptions. Add in the fact that Colorado has not faired well on the road this season, and this is a game that could get away from the Buffaloes earl.

USC wins the game, 52-14

