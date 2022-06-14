Tony Buzbee confirms two more lawsuits will be filed against Deshaun Watson

The official number of lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will indeed increase to 26.

Attorney Tony Buzbee tells Josh Voight of WEWS in Cleveland that two more women will be suing Watson.

Buzbee said that one of the plaintiffs came to him via a referral from a lawyer in Atlanta. The other plaintiff saw last month’s feature regarding the allegations on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

So how many more will there be? Last week, Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times reported that Watson got massages from at least 66 women in a 17-month period. The 24th lawsuit against Watson, filed last week, contends that Watson received more than 100 massages from “random strangers” he found on Instagram.

The situation keeps getting worse for Watson. The clock is ticking for the league. How can the NFL do anything when it doesn’t know how many more of these cases will be filed? Again, paid leave seems to be the only option that makes sense.

