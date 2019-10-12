Tony Brown doubtful; Darnell Savage, Robert Tonyan out

Receiver Davante Adams is the biggest name on the Packers’ status report. He won’t play, which was reported earlier Saturday.

The team also will play without two other players and list cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) as doubtful.

Green Bay ruled out safety Darnell Savage (ankle) and tight end Robert Tonyan (hip). Neither practiced this week after being injured Sunday against the Cowboys.

Will Redmond is expected to play a significant role in Savage’s stead.

Brown returned to a limited practice Saturday after missing Thursday and Friday.

Center Corey Linsley returned to a full practice, meaning he has cleared concussion protocol. Running back Jamaal Williams also will return this week after being cleared.

“Obviously I didn’t get knocked out in the game like Jamaal did, so I think a guy like him could come back in two weeks is pretty amazing, too,” Linsley said Saturday, via the team website. “I feel fortunate that I’m not feeling any more symptoms and am ready to go.”

The Packers removed 14 other players from the injury report Saturday, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee).