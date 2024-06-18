Tony Bradley, other veterans joined Sam Dekker for workout with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers will be in the running for almost every big name that pops up on the market with free agency set to begin on June 30. It makes sense when considering the team’s title aspirations and the fact that they have the cap space to get it done.

With that being said, the Sixers also need to fill out the rest of the roster with some helpful role players who can help them get the job done in the East and overtake the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers recently worked out former Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker, but he was not alone in that workout. Former Sixers big man Tony Bradley joined him along with former first-round picks Jarrett Culver and Stanley Johnson. Bradley played for Philadelphia in the 2020-21 season.

Bradley played 20 games for the Sixers during 2020-21 season before being traded the Oklahoma City Thunder. https://t.co/JpJ2plzCAp — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 18, 2024

While with the Sixers, Bradley averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds before being sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the George Hill deal. He played for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Culver has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Atlanta Hawks in his career while Johnson has played for the Detroit Pistons, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs.

