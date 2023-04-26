Tony Boselli: Dear Duval, the past year was quite a ride, and that ride should continue

Dear Duval,

The last year has been quite a ride.

From finally getting that gold jacket to the most exciting season of Jaguars football in a long time – you all were with us.

The week in Canton was unbelievable. It still doesn’t feel real. You showed up, like you always do, and I won’t ever forget that. It’s the greatest honor of my career to represent this team and this town in those halls.

And what about that season?

It wasn’t going the way we wanted. It felt a lot like years past, but the way we closed it out changed everything and reminded us why we love this team.

It’s not just about winning, and man does that feel good, it’s about all of us coming together.

Duval is just different when the Jags are good. You can feel it in the air. You can sense it all over town.

We deserve this. We’ve been through a lot together – more losses than wins for sure.

But right now is a great time to be here.

We have the right guy calling the shots, a roster full of young talent and a quarterback becoming a star right before our eyes.

As I look back at the last year, the word that keeps coming back to me is thankful.

I’m thankful to be part of this franchise.

Thankful for the guys in that locker room who put everything on the line week in and week out.

For the coaches who grind it out and make sure the players are ready for Sunday.

Of course, for the fans who keep the ‘Bank rocking.

And everyone behind the scenes that makes the Jags the best franchise in the NFL.

But most of all, I’m thankful to be part of Duval.

Because this is home. This is where I raised my family. From the moment I was drafted, it’s the only place I wanted to be.

Thanks for being you, Duval.

