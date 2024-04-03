Tony Alford target puts Michigan football in top 12 after UM appeared eliminated

Just when it seemed like Michigan football was out, it got pulled back in.

The Wolverines didn’t appear to be in a very good position for 2025 Cleveland (Ohio) Villa Angela-St. Joseph four-star running back Bo Jackson, all-but eliminated from contention. But then the maize and blue did something unexpected: they went and poached the running backs coach from Jackson’s perceived leader, Ohio State.

After Tony Alford landed in Ann Arbor, multiple top-tier backs who had essentially given up on Michigan came around to giving the Wolverines a second look. Such appears to be the case with Jackson.

On Tuesday, Jackson released his top 12, and Michigan football made the cut.

Very Blessed and Thankful to all the teams that spent time and resources recruiting me 💯💪🏾 @VASJFootball pic.twitter.com/0fwcECyoDL — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) April 2, 2024

Of course, in-state Ohio State still looms, and Kentucky also appears to be a top contender for his services. Jackson also is considering Rutgers, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Penn State, West Virginia and Ole Miss.

Ranked the No. 66 player in the country according to 247Sports, Jackson does have a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction indicating he’ll end up in Columbus made by Bucknuts recruiting writer Bill Kurelic. However, that was made in January, long before his primary recruiter defected from the program to its chief rival.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire