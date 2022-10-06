Tons of USC targets set to play in St John Bosco-Mater Dei showcase

USC fans might naturally want to watch the St. John Bosco Braves face the Mater Dei Monarchs this Friday night in the Santa Ana Bowl, simply because these are two California powerhouse programs. As one might readily expect, however, this isn’t just a fun matchup. Lots of future USC Trojans and players Lincoln Riley is courting are involved in this game.

Let’s mention several USC targets on the field in this 1-versus-2 super showdown:

As a junior, Bosco Braves quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson threw for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes. He also rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Through six games this year, Clarkson has thrown for 904 yards and 13 touchdowns and is completing 59% of his passes. He has rushed for another 195 yards and two more scores.

Given the reality that Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield could be fired before the end of 2022, there is a distinct possibility that he and other Louisville commits could flip to other schools. USC could be in with a chance to pounce on Clarkson.

Pierce Clarkson pass to Eric Denham back to Pierce and our QB runs it in for the score! 35-3 Bosco over Servite 7:15 left in Q3 pic.twitter.com/Wmb9KgaFja — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) October 1, 2022

As a sophomore, Elijah Brown threw for 2,581 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes to lead Mater Dei to a 12-0 record and a collection of CIF, state and national championships. He doesn’t run much but is very capable of buying time, extending plays, and either making a throw down the field or running for a first down when needed.

Through six games this year, Brown has thrown for 1,376 yards and 17 touchdowns and completed 69% of his throws. Keep in mind he has never lost a game as a starter; he’s 23-0.

Story continues

Mater Dei targets in this top national matchup on Friday night include: junior quarterback Elijah Brown; senior linebacker Levitivus Su’a; junior offensive linemen Rocky Ma’aele, Deandre Carter, and Brandon Baker; freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt; junior cornerback Zabien Brown; and super sophomore running backs Jordon Davison and Nasir Wyatt.

Bosco is a slight favorite over the Monarchs this year. The main reason is that their defense is led by a USC Trojan target, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former top-five overall recruit and current Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Other USC Trojan targets on St. John Bosco include: Bosco (S) R.J Jones, (CB) Marcelles Williams, (LB) Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, and Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart.

[mm-video type=video id=01gemmzdjf6wv429gkx3 playlist_id=none player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gemmzdjf6wv429gkx3/01gemmzdjf6wv429gkx3-2474bfdd6f26d65864de7d2031f7bc20.jpg]

[listicle id=49470]

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire