Tons of top recruits visiting Athens for Georgia-South Carolina game
The Georgia Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is always recruiting.
Smart and the Georgia coaching staff will have a very busy weekend as the Bulldogs host South Carolina in the Dawgs’ SEC opener. Georgia football currently has 27 commitments in the class of 2024 including four commitments from five-star recruits and 18 commitments from four-star recruits.
Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class features a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 recruit, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Let’s take a look at some of the best recruits that are visiting the Athens, Georgia, for the Georgia-South Carolina game:
Four-star OT Cortez Smith
I WILL BE IN ATHENS THIS WEEKEND!!! @SSearels @KirbySmartUGA @JedMay_ @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @jeffsentell @JeremyO_Johnson @MattDeBary @ChadSimmons_ @RustyMansell_ @ParkviewFB @DemetricDWarren @ParkviewOL @NEGARecruits @UgaRecruitNews @ua pic.twitter.com/koGKEe5C7B
— Cortez Smith (@OrnandoSmith) September 13, 2023
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Cortez Smith is visiting Athens for the South Carolina game. He also visited Georgia in June of 2023.
Four-star running back Jonaz Walton
In Athens 📍this weekend ‼️@GeorgiaFootball @DellMcGee @CoachStoneO @On3Recruits @247Sports @CoachUBrown pic.twitter.com/SaCYy3nQwo
— Jonaz Walton (@JonazWalton) September 14, 2023
Walton is the No. 3 running back in the class of 2026. He plays high school football for Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia.
Four-star UGA commit Chris Cole
Back at the Crib this Weekend ‼️🏠 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vLmoWRsOfU
— Chris Cole (@Chris_Cole3) September 14, 2023
Cole recently committed to the Bulldogs several days ago. The four-star linebacker plays high school football and runs track for Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. Cole is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Virginia and the No. 56 prospect nationally. Cole is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Five-star WR Aaron Gregory
I will be in Athens Saturday! 📍🐾 @DAWGHZERECRUITS @bhoward_11 @RyanWrightRNG @chadsimmons_ @brandofachamp @JeremyO_Johnson @RustyMansell_ @jjgarrett_ @PrepRedZoneGA @WRHITLIST @RecruitGeorgia @jwindon35 @BrooksAustinBA @MattDeBary @jeffsentell @bpridgen24 pic.twitter.com/y7X9gnGCvP
— Aaron Gregory (@AaronGregory_07) September 13, 2023
Douglas County wide receiver recruit Aaron Gregory is a member of the class of 2026.
Aaron Gregory is a five-star recruit, per 247Sports. The sophomore receiver plays high school football for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.
Four-star OT Avery Gach
I am excited to visit Athens and @GeorgiaFootball this Saturday for the game pic.twitter.com/fHsX0nyxJb
— Avery Gach (@AveryGach) September 13, 2023
Class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Avery Gach has received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs in May 2023. Gach is ranked as a four-star recruit. Avery Gach plays high school football for Wylie E. Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan.
Five-star UGA LB commit Justin Williams
I’ll be at Uga this weekend yall tune in🏠#GoDawgs
— Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) September 11, 2023
Justin Williams is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 cycle and the No. 3 player in Texas. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is ranked the No. 11 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Williams runs track and has excellent speed.
Four-star Georgia LB commit Kristopher Jones
Back home this weekend 😎🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/btVTlsjaJn
— Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) September 11, 2023
Five-star DL Aydin Breland visiting UGA
🚨Georgia will have a major 2024 5⭐️ target on campus on Saturday as they host South Carolina Saturday. Aydin Breland has confirmed he’ll make his way to Athens this weekend. #GoDawgs
Details: https://t.co/3ZrAvt1oSA pic.twitter.com/jwBSuTg9MG
— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) September 11, 2023