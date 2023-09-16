Tons of top recruits visiting Athens for Georgia-South Carolina game

The Georgia Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is always recruiting.

Smart and the Georgia coaching staff will have a very busy weekend as the Bulldogs host South Carolina in the Dawgs’ SEC opener. Georgia football currently has 27 commitments in the class of 2024 including four commitments from five-star recruits and 18 commitments from four-star recruits.

Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class features a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 recruit, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Let’s take a look at some of the best recruits that are visiting the Athens, Georgia, for the Georgia-South Carolina game:

Four-star OT Cortez Smith

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Cortez Smith is visiting Athens for the South Carolina game. He also visited Georgia in June of 2023.

Four-star running back Jonaz Walton

Walton is the No. 3 running back in the class of 2026. He plays high school football for Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

Four-star UGA commit Chris Cole

Back at the Crib this Weekend ‼️🏠 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vLmoWRsOfU — Chris Cole (@Chris_Cole3) September 14, 2023

Cole recently committed to the Bulldogs several days ago. The four-star linebacker plays high school football and runs track for Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. Cole is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Virginia and the No. 56 prospect nationally. Cole is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Five-star WR Aaron Gregory

Douglas County wide receiver recruit Aaron Gregory is a member of the class of 2026.

Aaron Gregory is a five-star recruit, per 247Sports. The sophomore receiver plays high school football for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

Four-star OT Avery Gach

I am excited to visit Athens and @GeorgiaFootball this Saturday for the game pic.twitter.com/fHsX0nyxJb — Avery Gach (@AveryGach) September 13, 2023

Class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Avery Gach has received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs in May 2023. Gach is ranked as a four-star recruit. Avery Gach plays high school football for Wylie E. Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan.

Five-star UGA LB commit Justin Williams

I’ll be at Uga this weekend yall tune in🏠#GoDawgs — Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) September 11, 2023

Justin Williams is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 cycle and the No. 3 player in Texas. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is ranked the No. 11 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Williams runs track and has excellent speed.

Four-star Georgia LB commit Kristopher Jones

Five-star DL Aydin Breland visiting UGA

🚨Georgia will have a major 2024 5⭐️ target on campus on Saturday as they host South Carolina Saturday. Aydin Breland has confirmed he’ll make his way to Athens this weekend. #GoDawgs

Details: https://t.co/3ZrAvt1oSA pic.twitter.com/jwBSuTg9MG — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) September 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire