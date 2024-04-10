This photo from a delay last summer at GABP.

The Cincinnati Reds home game Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers has been delayed by adverse weather.

The game is expected to be played tonight, but no estimated start time has been announced yet.

Reds Brewers Jeimer Candelario Jeimer Candelario brings a veteran perspective to his slow start to the year

It's the third game of a scheduled four-game series between the National League Central rivals. The Reds won the opener 10-8 on Monday; the Brewers won Tuesday 9-5.

Wednesday's game was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

Check back here for updates as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tonight's Cincinnati Reds-Milwaukee Brewers game delayed by rain