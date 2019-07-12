Tonight’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series races under the lights at Kentucky Speedway for its last race on a 1.5-mile track until September.

There hasn’t been a new Xfinity regular in victory lane in 10 races with the domination of Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer. Will that change tonight?

Here is all the info you need for race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:32 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at Noon. Qualifying is at 4:15 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:24 p.m. by Larry Campbell, Track Chaplain of Kentucky Raceway Ministries. Griffen Waltmire of Convoy, Ohio, will perform the National Anthem at 7:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies and a temperature of 84 degrees at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell beat Daniel Hemric and Kyle Busch for his second win of the year and the first of three straight wins.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.