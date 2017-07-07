Tonight’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

William Byron goes for his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win and he does so at a track he won at last year – in the Camping World Truck Series. To extend his winning streak, Byron will have to beat a field that includes Kyle Busch, who won the Xfinity race at Kentucky last year.

Here are the particulars for tonight’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Anthony Smiley, regional sales manager, Boyd Brothers Transportation, will give the command to start engines at 8:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 8:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:32 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Devin Hale will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 7:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 76 degrees at race time with a 58 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch led 185 of 201 laps to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Daniel Suarez was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:30 p.m.