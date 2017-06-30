Tonight’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Points leader Elliott Sadler continues his quest for his first Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway tonight. JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and rookie William Byron each will be looking for their second win of the season.

Here are the particulars for tonight’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Capt. Bob Buehn, U.S., Navy (Retired), Chairman of the Board for the USO of Greater Jacksonville, Florida, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:49 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at noon. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gina Marie Incandela will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at mrn.com begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Aric Almirola took the lead on the final lap of overtime to win this event a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Ryan Sieg placed third.

LAST TIME: Ryan Reed won in February for his second career Daytona victory. Kasey Kahne was second. Austin Dillon placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup.