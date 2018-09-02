Tonight’s Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

NASCAR has been commemorating seven decades of the sport this weekend and the celebration culminates with tonight’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Here are the details for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Randy Poindexter, Bojangles’ Sr. VP of Marketing, 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jack Roush and other members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will give the command to start engines at 6:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 367 laps (501.3 miles) around the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions are at 5:25 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Hanson will perform the anthem at 6:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 6 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 5 p.m., followed by Countdown to Green at 5:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 89 degrees and a 35 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin took the lead with three laps to go to win this race last year. Kyle Busch was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup