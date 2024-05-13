Tonight’s Chicago White Sox game vs. the Washington Nationals is postponed because of rain

Monday’s Chicago White Sox game against the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:40 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the opener ends. Parking lots and gates will open at 2:40 p.m.

Chris Flexen will start Game 1 for the Sox against the Nationals’ Trevor Williams. The Game 2 starters are Erick Fedde for the Sox and Mitchell Parker for the Nationals.