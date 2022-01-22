Tonight, Aaron Rodgers faces team that passed on him for the 13th time

Seventeen years ago, the 49ers opted to use the first overall pick not on local prospect (and 49ers fan) Aaron Rodgers but on Alex Smith. Rodgers, as we well know, didn’t like it. Rodgers, as we well know, holds a grudge like Khomeini.

Rodgers gets his 13th shot at vengeance tonight against the 49ers. Against San Francisco in the regular season, Rodgers had a 6-3 record. In the postseason, however, he has never beaten them. Not once. Not ever.

In the 2012 divisional round at Candlestick Park, the 49ers dismantled Green Bay, 45-31. The following year, in the wild-card round, the 49ers won on a very cold day at Lambeau Field. (Colin Kaepernick was the quarterback in both of those games. Not bad for a guy who would be regarded just a few years later as not good enough to even have a roster spot on an NFL team.)

Two years ago, the 49ers turned Jimmy G into Bob Griese and ran, ran, and ran some more, steamrolling Rodgers and company in the divisional round at Levi’s Stadium.

This could be the last time Rodgers faces the 49ers as a member of the Packers. Maybe it’s the last time he ever plays the team that whiffed on the best player from the 2005 draft pool, by far. It also could be his last chance to beat San Francisco in the postseason.

If he doesn’t, he’ll fall to 0-4 against the 49ers in the playoffs. Which would make his draft-day vow seem quite lame.

