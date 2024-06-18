Tonight on 9: Florida Panthers seek franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup in Game 5 at home

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Florida Panthers are set to play at home with a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Game five against the Edmonton Oilers is Tuesday night with the Panthers leading the series three games to one.

They reached the final previously in 1996 and again last year, falling short both times.

However, with a 3-1 series lead, Florida fans are hoping it’s only a matter of time before the Panthers finally take home Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Florida led the series three games to none before getting blown out in Edmonton in game four on Saturday.

The Oilers won that game 8-1, and Panthers star Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled in the second period.

However, practicing back on their home ice in Sunrise ahead of game five, the Panthers say they have no plans of heading back to Canada.

They want the cup, and they want it Tuesday night.

“They played a really good game, but I think this two days break was really good for us to reset, reevaluate where we’re at right now, and absolutely enjoy the position we’re in,” Panthers Forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Couldn’t have dreamed of a better spot…a chance to do it at home tonight is very special for us.”

Tonight’s puck drop in Sunrise is set for 8 p.m. You can watch the Panthers chase their first Stanley Cup live on Channel 9.

