Toni Kroos retirement is bad news for wantaway Real Madrid star, summer exit now highly unlikely

Real Madrid were left very disappointed by Toni Kroos’ decision to retire this summer. The 34-year-old has already played his final match in the famous white jersey, and he will say farewell to the game after Euro 2024, where he will play for Germany.

As it turns out, the person at Real Madrid to be most disappointed with Kroos’ departure appears to be Dani Ceballos. According to Relevo, the 27-year-old is hoping to leave this summer in search of regular football, but his chances of a move away have now been dashed. Carlo Ancelotti wants to retain his services because he now has one less midfield option.

Kroos’ departure could have been viewed as an opportunity for Ceballos to play more regularly, but the player himself views it differently. He will remain behind Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The only way that Ceballos leaves Real Madrid this summer is if Real Madrid receive an offer that is too good to refuse. At this stage, it’s highly unlikely that this will happen, so the Spaniard looks set for another season as a regular on the substitutes bench.