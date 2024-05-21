🚨 Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024

Real Madrid and Germany star Toni Kroos will hang up his boots this summer, he has announced.

The midfielder is out of contract with Los Blancos and was the subject of interest from outside LaLiga in addition to Los Blancos being keen to tie him down to an extension.

But he has decided to retire from football upon the conclusion of the European Championship, citing his desire to bow out at the top level.

"My career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro Championship," he said via a social media statement.

"As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level."

The former Bayern Munich midfielder had already stepped away from the national side before deciding to return for one last dance on home soil this summer at Euro 2024.

And when that tournament finishes, he will step away from the game, with just one more LaLiga fixture and the Champions League final remaining in his club career.

Kroos, who is aged just 34, has won every major honour in the game, won 108 caps for his country and represented Bayer Leverkusen in addition to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.