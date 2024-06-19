Toni Kroos is pivotal figure that allows Germany’s young guns to flourish

Toni Kroos is tracked by Scotland's Callum McGregor during Germany's 5-1 rout - AP/Ariel Schalit

Sitting 14 miles north west of Nuremberg by the river Aurach in Bavaria’s Middle Franconia, Herzogenaurach – birthplace to and still the headquarters of Adidas and Puma – may not invite immediate comparisons to the sleepy beach resort of Santo Andre on Brazil’s Atlantic coast.

Yet journey inside Germany’s base camp for Euro 2024 and the similarities to “Campo Bahia”, which they had called home in Brazil en route to World Cup glory a decade ago, are striking.

Julian Nagelsmann, the Germany coach, has been hellbent on creating “a mentality like in 2014” and part of that process appears to have included effectively plagiarising the accommodation and ambience from their Brazilian idyll.

As in Brazil, Germany’s players live in small communes that sleep four each and there is a certain rustic charm to this mini village of luxurious huts. The rolling hills and dense woodland that surround the complex create a sense of tranquillity and seclusion as well as offering privacy from prying eyes.

There is a deliberate air of calm but ensuring that translates to the pitch rests heavily on a midfielder whom Nagelsmann finally coaxed out of international retirement three months ago in the knowledge his orchestra needed a special type of conductor.

Anchor man unlocks trio of playmakers

Germany’s 5-1 victory over Scotland in the host nation’s tournament opener in Munich last Friday was notable for the way Nagelsmann had managed to effectively unleash a trio of No 10s in joyous unison.

But whether Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and İlkay Gündoğan could all play together in such symmetry without Toni Kroos pulling the strings behind them is open to debate. Germany’s No 8 misplaced only one of his 102 passes that night and Hungary will probably know who to target if they are to make a better fist of things than Scotland in Stuttgart on Wednesday, after their own opening defeat by Switzerland.

This being Kroos, he would prefer to deflect attention elsewhere. He had championed the credentials of midfield partner Robert Andrich, the bruiser to Kroos’s beautician, in discussions with Nagelsmann when Germany’s coach began the methodical process of trying to entice the Real Madrid midfielder back last November. And he plays the role of quiet team leader in a very flat German hierarchy, where the softly spoken Gündoğan serves as captain.

For example, when Antonio Rudiger and Niclas Füllkrug clashed in training in the lead up to the Scotland match, it was Kroos who acted as peacemaker, ensuring that, almost as soon as the skirmish had happened, it was over.

But there are also the occasional glimpses of the self-assuredness on which Nagelsmann is clearly leaning as Germany, in the face of rising expectations at home, seek an unprecedented fourth Euros title and Kroos the one piece of silverware that still eludes him before he hangs up his boots for good. Asked what his job entails, Kroos said: “To make sure that they feel comfortable and can play their game.” And if team-mates have doubts? “Then give me the ball.”

Julian Nagelsmann coaxed Kroos out of international retirement three months ago - Shutterstock/Friedemann Vogel

It somehow feels fitting that Kroos should have a double ‘o’ in his surname. Combined, the letters form his shirt number but they also represent the mathematical symbol for infinity and there is something timeless about the way he plays, never hurried, never sweating, an oasis of calm.

Jorge Valdano, the former Real player, coach and general manager, called Kroos’s football “silent, so much so that there are people who don’t see it”, adding: “What a joy it is to see intelligence owning the game, with no need for haste or muscle. At the end of every game, he is always the player with the most touches and you wonder: how can it be that they don’t see him, don’t appreciate his influence?”

Valdano doubtless had Uli Hoeness’s assessment of Kroos partly in mind when he wrote those words. Shortly after Kroos had announced his original international retirement in the wake of Germany’s last-16 loss to England at the last Euros three years ago, Bayern Munich’s honorary president had claimed the midfielder’s style of play was “outdated”, “completely finished” and ill-fitting “in the modern game”.

Hoeness was by no means alone in his thinking. “Querpass-Toni” — sidepass Toni as he had disparagingly become dubbed by sections of the German public and media — was “no longer international class”, according to the former Germany captain Lothar Matthäus.

In a country that had long revered its box-to-box midfielders such as Matthäus, Michael Ballack and Stefan Effenberg, Kroos’s star, at its height from a German perspective in 2014 with that World Cup triumph, faltered somewhat as successive international tournaments triggered increasing levels of national angst and despair.

The fault lines, of course, lay elsewhere and even the stubborn, outspoken Hoeness has been forced to revise his opinions although Kroos’s own game has improved and, now 34, he comes into this tournament off the back of one of the best seasons of his storied career.

Kroos is held aloft by Real Madrid team-mates after his superb display in the Champions League final - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kroos’s final game for Real this month delivered a sixth Champions League winner’s medal and German audiences, 22 million of whom tuned in to watch the Scotland game, are hoping his last game before retirement ends with victory in Berlin on July 14.

There could be twists and turns along the way, and Kroos appearing with tape on his neck at training on Tuesday sparked some concerns he was managing a minor injury issue. But Nagelsmann can rest assured there will always be one member of his team in a state of perfect equilibrium. As Kroos once said: “I’m blessed with the gift of not getting nervous — ever”.

