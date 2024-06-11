Toni Kroos makes light of the scuffle between Niclas Füllkrug and Antonio Rüdiger

On Monday, it was reported that during Germany’s preparations for their EURO 2024 opening match against Scotland, an incident broke out between two members of the squad. It is understood, according to Sky Germany, that while members of the squad were practising crossing, Antonio Rüdiger pushed Niclas Füllkrug to the floor.

The Dortmund striker then stood up and questioned why the coach and referee during training, Mads Buttgereit, did not blow the whistle for a foul. While the Real Madrid defender was left amused by the situation, Füllkrug stormed off the pitch in a flustered manner.

This then caused many to suggest that the pair had fallen out and that there was in fact upset amongst the camp. However, Füllkrug and Rüdiger are known to be very close, having been teammates with each other in Germany’s various youth ranks.

Nevertheless, in a press conference prior to Germany’s opening fixture against Scotland on Friday, Toni Kroos made light of the scuffle involving Füllkrug and Rüdiger and ensured that there were no issues between the pair:

“I see it as a good thing when situations like this happen. Although it wasn’t meant to be taken too seriously. The only person Niclas was angry with was the referee. He knows he only has himself to blame if he gets into a duel with Toni.”

Regardless, this is not the only situation that has had to be spoken about regarding Füllkrug this week. On Monday, the 31-year-old reassured fans that he had not sustained a knee injury that had been speculated and would be ready to feature for Germany when called upon.

With Germany starting their EURO 2024 campaign later this week, they will be hoping that no more accusations are thrown at their players.

GGFN | Will Shopland