Toni Kroos insists Jude Bellingham can 'withstand pressure' for England

Toni Kroos believes Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham will have no problem handling the "pressure" that Euro 2024 with an expectant England will put on his young shoulder.

Bellingham is set to be a vital part of Gareth Southgate's squad, forming a strong spine alongside Declan Rice and Harry Kane. Despite his age, he boasts a wealth of experience on the international stage - having represented England at the 2022 World Cup and even going to Euro 2020.

He has also just won both the Champions League and La Liga in his debut season at Madrid, proving that he is able to perform in the very biggest moments.

This skill is something that Madrid legend Kroos believes will carry him forward in Germany, crediting his ability to "withstand pressure".

Speaking to media, Kroos said: "I've had a year with Jude and had to ask how old he really is. He's 20 but - and particularly off the field - he feels to be a fair bit more mature than that. It speaks for him that there is so much hope resting on him in England.

"At Real, in the first few weeks, he was directly decisive for us. I didn't feel he had any problems as his importance to the team grew. He's a guy who can handle this pressure. This personality at just 20 years of age - it's no problem for him to withstand the pressure."

Both Kroos and Bellingham will head to Germany as they hope to bring glory to their respective countries at the European Championship. England will begin their charge on Sunday, when they face Serbia in Group C. As hosts, Germany kick off two days earlier against Scotland in the curtain raiser.

At the tournament, Kroos will bid farewell to his football career as he prepares to retire.