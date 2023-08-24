Toni Kroos calls Spanish 21-year-old’s transfer to Saudi Arabia ‘embarrassing’

Toni Kroos has appeared to criticise a young Spaniard’s move to Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

Toni Kroos has labelled an impending move to a Al-Ahli by a 21-year-old Spaniard as “embarassing” in an apparent criticism of the decision to join a Saudi Arabian club.

Gabri Veiga, a highly regarded young midfielder who has been touted as a potential target for a host of European clubs, appears set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The capture of Veiga, reportedly available for a release fee of around £34.4m , is another indication of the Middle Eastern league’s growing influence in the transfer market after an injection of funds from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves and Neymar are among the players to have joined Saudi clubs this summer.

But while most of those to have made the move are in the middle or nearing the end of their careers, Veiga’s prime is very much still to come, with the Under-21 international having enjoyed a breakthrough La Liga campaign with Celta Vigo last season.

And it appears the decision to turn down an opportunity to continue building his career in Europe has disappointed a fellow midfielder in the Spanish top flight.

Responding to an Instagram post from transfer information conduit Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid’s Kroos, using his official account, replied “embarassing”.

The German has spent the entirety of his senior career in Europe, leaving Bayern Munich for the Spanish capital in 2014.

Alongside Mahrez, Al-Ahli have also secured Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Merih Demiral and Roger Ibanez this summer.

The three-time Saudi champions have also recruited manager Matthias Jaissle after his departure from Red Bull Salzburg, and have begun the new season with back-to-back wins.