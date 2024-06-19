Toni Kroos breaks record held by Barcelona legend Xavi, and just misses out on another

A pair of head-turning statistics surrounding the latest passing masterclass conjured up by Germany star Toni Kroos has come to the fore on Wednesday evening.

Kroos, for his part, was afforded his latest start on the international stage a short time ago.

As much came as Germany locked horns with Hungary, in the country’s 2nd group stage fixture at Euro 2024.

When all was said and done, Julian Nagelsmann’s troops emerged on the right side of a 2-0 result, securing their place in the competition’s knockout rounds in the process.

And that man Kroos, once again, proved himself pivotal to almost everything positive which Die Mannschaft put together.

In fact, to impressive was the departing Real Madrid star in possession, that he set a new all-time European Championships record.

As revealed by Sofascore, Kroos’ 99 passes in the opposition half are the most on record by a player at the Euros, surpassing the benchmark set by Barcelona legend Xavi back in 2012:

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Most accurate passes in the opposition half in a single EURO match since 1980:



🥇 99 – Toni Kroos v Hungary, #EURO2024

🥈 96 – Xavi v Ireland, 2012

🥉 93 – Mesut Özil v Greece, 2012



German maestro continues to rewrite football's history books. 🇩🇪👑#GERHUN pic.twitter.com/SxQe7zGfny — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) June 19, 2024

And Kroos just missed out on another of Xavi’s records, too, his 124 completed passes coming in just shy of the 127 managed by the latter in the same fixture against the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2012:

124 –@ToniKroos 🇩🇪 completed 124 passes in Germany’s win over Hungary, the second most on record by a midfielder in a UEFA European Championship game, behind only Xavi’s 127 successful passes for Spain against Republic of Ireland at EURO 2012. Realiability#EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/8qp6XZFFZw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 19, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN