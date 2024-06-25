Advertisement

Toni Kroos, Arda Güler & Vinícius respond to Nacho’s Real Madrid exit

·2 min read
A number of leading members of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid have moved to send farewell messages to departing captain Nacho.

As much, of course, comes ahead of the veteran defender’s imminent departure from Spain’s capital.

Despite having had a one-year renewal offer on the table, Nacho has come to the decision to bring the Real Madrid chapter of his career to a close this summer.

The 34-year-old, instead, has opted to take his talents to Saudi Arabia, for a well-earned late-career payday with Al Qadsiah.

Nacho’s announcement has since been met by an outpouring of well wishes, on the part of fans, players and the media alike.

And, as alluded to above, front and centre in as much were several leading members of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad.

Taking to their respective social media accounts, the likes of Toni Kroos, Arda Güler and Vinícius Jr. sent heartfelt goodbye messages to their departing teammate.

Check out some of the best below:

Conor Laird | GSFN