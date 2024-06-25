Toni Kroos, Arda Güler & Vinícius respond to Nacho’s Real Madrid exit

A number of leading members of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid have moved to send farewell messages to departing captain Nacho.

As much, of course, comes ahead of the veteran defender’s imminent departure from Spain’s capital.

Despite having had a one-year renewal offer on the table, Nacho has come to the decision to bring the Real Madrid chapter of his career to a close this summer.

The 34-year-old, instead, has opted to take his talents to Saudi Arabia, for a well-earned late-career payday with Al Qadsiah.

🤍 C A P T A I N 🤍#GraciasCapitán pic.twitter.com/pP1NqkInuR — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 25, 2024

Nacho’s announcement has since been met by an outpouring of well wishes, on the part of fans, players and the media alike.

And, as alluded to above, front and centre in as much were several leading members of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad.

Taking to their respective social media accounts, the likes of Toni Kroos, Arda Güler and Vinícius Jr. sent heartfelt goodbye messages to their departing teammate.

Check out some of the best below:

Rüdiger: "Thank you for everything my captain, my big brother and my partner. All the best for you!! Legend."



Nacho: "My Rudi!! You're so great my friend. The duo that won the 15th!" 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EFothD1K0D — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2024

Arda Güler on IG 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eqY5d42sru — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2024

🚨 Toni Kroos on IG. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/xlAnsyYbIV — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 25, 2024

🚨 Camavinga on IG: “ The man has only one club, my captain and a role model for all. A pleasure to have played alongside you.

Wishing you the best for the future to you and your family.



Can you help me now? 🤣” pic.twitter.com/JHYpDdM9Wm — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 25, 2024

🚨 Vinicius Jr on IG. pic.twitter.com/U2MeK92Ahc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2024

🤍 Dani Carvajal on IG: "We have played together since we were little in the quarry of our beloved Real Madrid. Over the years I have had the privilege of watching you grow and become the great player and captain you are today.



I have been very happy watching how you raised… pic.twitter.com/sXiojCcPF6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 25, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN