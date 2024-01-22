Toney produced 'little bits of magic'

Ivan Toney smiles during match against Nottingham Forest

There was "an aura" about Ivan Toney on his Brentford return against Nottingham Forest, said former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown.

Bees boss Thomas Frank had already announced in his pre-match news conference that the striker would be starting the match and wearing the captain's armband.

It didn't take long for the 27-year-old to make an impact in his first game back after his eight-month ban for breaking gambling rules, scoring from a free-kick after 19 minutes.

Discussing Toney's future on BBC Radio 5 Live, Brown said: "He had to score today, it was all set up for him to do that, but he's got a lot of competition to get into that England squad in the summer. Ultimately he is going to need everybody in this club to get results.

"He had some wonderful touches [in this match] and really impressed me with one of his passes right across goal. There were little bits of magic, an aura about him and the way he was drawing free kicks.

"The end of January, the end of the window, will be key as there might be a couple of little offers that come Brentford's way and if they can get a result or two like today then that is where you might be tempted.

"Let's hope he is still here because they have got a really difficult run of fixtures."

Listen to the full discussion from 1'30 on BBC Sounds