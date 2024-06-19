Toney: I've told England team-mates how to stop Brentford's Danes!

Ivan Toney admitted that he has told his England team-mates the secrets to stopping the Brentford players in the Denmark squad, ahead of the Euro 2024 clash on Thursday 20 June.

Toney will go head-to-head with Zanka, Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard in the Group C match, which kicks off at 5pm (GMT).

And, speaking on England's Lions' Den alongside Declan Rice, the centre-forward revealed what he has told the Three Lions squad about each of his team-mates at club level.

Toney laughed: "Christian has got a long throw and likes to kick everyone!

"Mathi has got pure tech, left foot and right, so close them both down.

"With Damsgaard, you need to stop him getting on free-kicks.

"And Zanka: stop him playing out from the back."

Toney was an unused substitute for England first game of Euro 2024 - a 1-0 win over Serbia - with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane playing 90 minutes in Hamburg, and former Brentford man Ollie Watkins also in the squad.

But Toney affirmed that he is prepared if and when his opportunity to feature at the tournament under boss Gareth Southgate comes.

"As a striker, you have to be ready, regardless," stated the Bees centre-forward. "You have to train hard, you have to train well, and you have to be sharp when you're called upon.

"There's no time to slack in this team or at this tournament, in general. More than ever, it's going to take all the players to get us through to the end.

"I have to stay ready and, hopefully, when my chance comes, I take it."