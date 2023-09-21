‘They do have a ton of weapons offensively,’ Marty Smith is impressed by what he’s seen from Texas A&M

College football analyst Marty Smith will get an up-close look at Texas A&M when College Station serves as the host of SEC Nation this weekend. That’s not to say Smith isn’t already impressed by what he’s seen from the Aggies on the offensive side of the ball.

While appearing on Up to the SECond, Smith articulated how he’s been in awe of the weapons A&M has on offense. Namely, he’s been impressed by the play of quarterback Conner Weigman, who has played incredibly efficiently through the first three games of the season.

The kids these days tend to spotlight the star players by saying, “He is him!” For Smith, he kept it straightforward and to the point:

“They do have a ton of weapons offensively. You watch them on tape and it’s like ‘they got dudes!’ He (Weigman) has been so efficient and really making good decisions.”

Smith doubled down on A&M’s offensive potential by proclaiming that high levels of success could be in store, so long as the coaching staff continues to make the right decisions going forward:

“Again, we’ve said it from the jump. If Jimbo continues to kind of let Petrino run this thing the way that he sees fit, I think they have a great opportunity.”

The Aggies’ high-octane offense doesn’t just pass the eye test, the numbers back up the success that is brewing in College Station. The Maroon and White boast the third-highest-scoring offense in the SEC while scoring at a clip of 44.0 PPG. A&M is fifth in the SEC in total yards (467 YPG) and in passing yards (337.33 YPG).

Their offensive success has been exacerbated by Weigman’s poise in the pocket. The sophomore currently leads the SEC in QBR and is ranked second nationwide in the same category. So long as they stay healthy, it’s scary to imagine them reaching their fullest potential as the season rolls along.

A&M’s offense will face its next test on Saturday, Sep. 23 when they welcome Auburn to Kyle Field in what will be their first SEC matchup of the season.

