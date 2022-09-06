‘We have a ton of respect for Texas’ says Alabama’s Will Anderson

One of the most anticipated non-conference matchups of the entire 2022 season will take place this coming Saturday when Alabama travels to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns.

Now that Alabama has moved past Utah State, the coaches and players can shift their focus to this matchup. On Monday, Crimson Tide star linebacker Will Anderson answered some questions from members of the media and when he was asked about the benefits of playing Texas so early in the season, Anderson had this to say.

“We have a ton of respect for Texas. They’re a really good team, they have a really good coaching staff, a lot of good players. I think it’s gonna be a great challenge for us, but as you know, preparation starts this week, and as we go along in the week we’re just gonna prepare the right way and get ready for the game on Saturday.”

Here is everything that Will Anderson said on Monday as the Tide prepares for its trip to Austin.

On shutting out Utah State

“That’s one of our goals, not letting the opponent score. And for us to have a shutout during the first game, I think it was really great to show how the team is gonna be, what type of team we have, what type of defense we have. We were very excited and just wanna keep it rolling.”

On the media hype around Texas game

“I think the motivation is the same every game that we play. No game is bigger than the other. We have to treat each opponent with respect. Each game for us is like a national championship game, so we just go in with the same mindset that we do for every game.”

On Jaylen Moody's first start

“I was very proud of Jaylen. He’s been doing a really good job all offseason. He’s been stepping up, increasing his IQ for the game and everything like that. So just to see him go out there and do his thing, we always knew he had it, but he’s finally stepping up and he’s doing a great job for and we’re excited for him this year.”

On Texas RB Bijan Robinson

“I watched a little bit so far. He’s very explosive, he can run. He can run on the outside, inside, very versatile running back. Like I said, it’s gonna be a great challenge for us, but we’re gonna prepare the right way to go play this game on Saturday.”

On Alabama's pass rush

“I love this group of guys, we’re very good. Teams are gonna do different stuff to try and slow us down. They were doing a lot of quick throws and stuff like that. I feel like when you have a great bunch of pass rushers, you have to come up with some type of plan to protect the quarterback and not get a lot of sacks with their offense. So, I believe in our guys, we’re very great and we’re just gonna keep this thing rolling.”

On what goes on in the moment he gets into the backfield

“It’s like envisioned. You know, when you practice and you know, like, the play that the coach called or anything like that you know the preparation that you been doing all week, you kinda go in and envision before the game and once I seen that I got that call and already knew, I was like ‘I already envisioned it already’ so I kinda knew what was going to happen.”

On Chris Braswell

“I think what makes Chris unique is he has great speed, he has big, heavy hands, he’s very good against the run, he can pass rush very, very good. He’s a good player and we’re excited to have him on the team.”

On importance of getting early pressure on Quinn Ewers

“For me, it’s just play. It’s just go out there and play my game. But it’s very important because the haven’t probably seen the team like us before and to go out there and try to get them roused up a little bit, go in there and get pressure on them early on. I think it’s very beneficial to what we have to do to slow him down or slow the team down, so it’s very important.”

On the frustration of opposing offenses getting the ball out quickly

“It’s very frustrating, but at the same time we just go out there and play the next play. We can’t get down on the next play. But before, like, the lineup or anything like that before we get down we say ‘We’re gonna meet in the backfield and we gonna meet back there’ and, like, as soon as he threw the ball we were both back there. But I think it’s just a game plan that our coaches will help us with throughout the week.”

On the quiet leader on defense

“Probably Henry… NO! DJ. DJ Dale. DJ Dale. He’s real quiet but if he has to say something, he will. He’s more, like, through action and stuff like that and he’ll kinda pull you off to the side and talk to you and stuff like that. So DJ Dale.”

On how they are preparing for the Texas heat

“We just got done lifting and they was giving us sodium shots, salt packets, right stuff, giving us hydration tests — make sure that we were doing everything the right way and make sure that our bodies are ready. So the strength staff and the training staff have been doing a phenomenal job of helping us get ready for this game on Saturday.”

On if he has any memory of the Alabama-Texas game in 2010

“I don’t. I didn’t even grow up an Alabama fan or I barely watched college football.”

On if it is exciting to play against a young QB

“For me, I try to approach every quarterback the same. But for a young quarterback like that, it’s gonna be fun. This is his first game, you know, going against a defense like this, so we’re just gonna go out there and do our thing and we’re not going to try to do nothing more difficult out there and play the game plan that our coach gives us.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to preview Alabama’s matchup with the Texas Longhorns throughout the week.

