Toms River North OL Jaelyne Matthews commits to Rutgers football over Georgia, Tennessee and others

Rutgers football has reeled in another commitment, and this time it’s from a highly touted local prospect.

And it came in a surprise.

Toms River North offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews announced his commitment to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights Tuesday despite previously telling Rivals that he would be picking between Georgia, Tennessee and Miami.

At a commitment ceremony at his high school, Matthews sat behind a table with caps representing his three finalists in front of him.

Then former MLB star Todd Frazier (a Rutgers alum) and UFC legend Frankie Edgar walked down the aisle of the auditorium carrying a pizza box. While Frazier opened the box, unveiling a pizza with pepperoni laid out to form an "R," Matthews placed a Rutgers cap on his head.

The 6-foot-8, 330-pound Matthews, who took an official visit to Rutgers earlier this month, ultimately decided to stay home and become the 22nd member of Rutgers’ 2025 recruiting class, which has grown by 13 prospects in the last two weeks.

Matthews is a four-star prospect, the No. 7 overall recruit in New Jersey and the top offensive lineman in the state according to the 247Sports composite. He is the second four-star recruit in Rutgers' 2025 class, joining Tariq Hayer, a safety from St. John's College High School in Washington, DC.

Hayer committed on Sunday.

Matthews picked Rutgers from an extensive list of offers that also included Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Ohio State, Florida State and Wisconsin.

He became the sixth offensive lineman in Rutgers’ 2025 class and the sixth New Jersey product.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Toms River North OL Jaelyne Matthews commits