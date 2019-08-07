Tommylee Lewis over questions about the NFC title game

The Lions activated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and he spoke to reporters after he got the green light to practice with the team.

Lewis faced questions about making up for lost time in the competition for roster spots, but the 2019 season wasn’t the only topic of conversation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lewis was also asked about the NFL’s adoption of replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls due to his central role in the play that sparked the push for the rule change. Lewis was the intended receiver for Saints quarterback Drew Brees when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman‘s interference wasn’t flagged in the NFC Championship Game.

The wideout said there was “no doubt” that it is a good thing that bad calls or missed calls can be corrected on replay, but was otherwise ready to move attention back to the present.

“I done answered so many questions about that play,” Lewis said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So I’m over it. I’m over that.”

Lewis has too much at stake in the here and now to keep his mind on what happened in January, but his career would have to take some interesting turns if that play won’t be the first thing associated with his career in the long term.