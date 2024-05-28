Tommy Winton III commits to Tennessee football as preferred walk-on

Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel received a commitment from transfer Tommy Winton III.

Winton III, a 2022 graduate from Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, played the last two seasons at East Tennessee State. He appeared in 20 games at wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner for the Buccaneers.

Winton III totaled 23 receptions for 349 receiving yards. He also returned four kickoffs for 99 yards. Winton III recorded four tackles.

He was also named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team.

Winton III will be a preferred walk-on for the Vols this season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire