Tommy White makes SEC Network appearance with LSU fan who was hit by home run ball

During LSU’s midweek win over Nicholls last Tuesday night, an LSU fan took home the kind of souvenir that no one wants.

After Tommy White hit a ball out of the park to left field, a fan — identified as Cory — attempted to catch the ball with his glove but instead took it off the head.

Cory went viral after he was featured in a local news segment, and he met with White ahead of Friday’s series opener against Auburn, donning a target for his face with the words “Bet Ya Can’t Do It Again” and a shirt that read “Hit by a tank… and survived.”

The pair recently appeared on the SEC Network together, where they discussed the unfortunate home run ball and the subsequent meeting.

“I just told him that I’d appreciate it if he hit it to right more often,” Cory joked.

"I'd appreciate it if he'd hit it to right more often." 😂@LSUbaseball fan Cory talks to Tommy White after getting hit in the head by one of his home runs 🤕 pic.twitter.com/IuWyOV1neO — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2024

While it certainly wasn’t a pleasant experience for Cory, he’s willing to put his body on the line for the Tigers.

“Hey man, Tommy, just keep on doing what you’re doing and, you know, if I’ve got to take another one here, there, send it my way, man,” Cory said at the end of the segment, per On3’s Thomas Goldkamp. “I’m good.”

White and the Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday night against Grambling, and Cory will hope that his midweek luck changes.

